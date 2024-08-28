Wigmore Hall director: ‘I think of Schubert as a personal friend’

What is the first news event you can recall?

When I was six years old in 1979, Pope St John Paul II visited Ireland, where he said mass to over a million people in Phoenix Park in Dublin. I remember the Papal helicopter flying low over our home as he visited various parts of the country. To my young eyes, it seemed as if Ireland was the centre of the world for those few days. Within my lifetime, and mainly as a result of its own mistakes, coverups and bad management, the Irish church has collapsed and almost disappeared.

What was the concert or recording that first made a lasting impression on you?

In 2005, the great Romanian pianist Radu Lupu stepped in last minute to play Schubert’s Sonata in B flat D960 in a special gala for us. It was the most breathtaking musical experience of my life—the sound he created on the piano was truly unique, and I’ve not heard anything like it before or since at Wigmore Hall.

What was the last piece of music that brought you to tears?

I heard John Tavener’s “Mother of God, here I stand” from The Veil of the Temple soon after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Do seek it out for a listen online; there are some wonderful recordings.

How can the arts make a case for funding when so many vital public services are struggling?

It’s even more difficult given the recent discovery of a £20bn black hole by the Treasury—but we must never forget that the arts are vital to civilisation and give every citizen and young person the ability to express themselves confidently, to explore and to become better human beings. The creative industries contribute £126bn to the economy each year. Of course, it’s impossible to put a figure on soft power.

Which single piece would you play to someone who feels daunted by classical music?

My three-year-old niece appears to be completely undaunted by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. It was the same when she was two. I think there’s something in that!

If you could spend a day in one city or place at one moment in history, what would it be?

I would choose to be present for the world premiere of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on 7th May 1824 in Vienna, conducted by the composer himself, a miracle as he was totally deaf. The ovations were huge, and he couldn’t hear them, so the musicians turned him around to take in the applause.

Do you have a message for Lisa Nandy, the new culture secretary?

I know there is an arm’s length principle, but it would be a good idea to encourage Arts Council England to look again at its “Let’s Create” strategy and come up with sector-specific funding criteria. We all want a diverse, vibrant and ­inclusive arts sector, which is inevitably achieved differently in each art form. However, the current strategy unwittingly discriminates against orchestras, opera and classical music. They have borne the brunt of the strategy’s weaknesses despite good intentions.

What one book would you take to a desert island?

All of Chips Channon’s diaries, as edited by Simon Heffer. They provide a bird’s-eye view of how ridiculous and pompous human beings can be, as well as controversial insights on some of the pivotal moments of the first half of the 20th century.

Beethoven or Schubert?

Schubert. It probably sounds a bit odd, but I think of Schubert as a personal friend who has accompanied me a great deal throughout my life, and I suspect he will accompany me every day until the g rave.

Taylor Swift or Drake?

Taylor Swift seems to channel many of the same themes explored by composers of French and German song from the 19th century, although appears to have a rather wider audience!

Who is the typical Wigmore Hall audience member?

The “typical Wigmore Hall audience member” no longer exists! The audience is made up of all ages and demographics, and our U35 scheme attracts over 25,000 annual visitors, who liven the place up with their presence and enthusiasm. Come along and see for yourself!