The Insider

Why the Rwanda scheme won’t work

The policy is both unworkable and irrelevant

By Andrew Adonis
April 24, 2024
Image: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo
Image: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo

I doubt the Rwanda scheme will have much impact on the migrant boats crossing the Channel, let alone the outcome of the next election. But like the poll tax and the demise of Thatcher, it will have a big impact on the narrative as to why this government bit the dust. Here are three of the key lessons.

First, a policy which is almost universally panned as unworkable and irrelevant… is probably unworkable and irrelevant.

Ignore ministerial bluster about the Lords holding back the government from getting its migrant deportation planes flying to Rwanda in the spring. We now learn that we are two or three months away from even the first planes being able to leave. At best, only a tiny number will have left by the election, and the deterrent effect will be negligible: a few hundred deportations against tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

Secondly, a big serious problem requires a big sensible answer—not a political gimmick. The “pull” factor for small boat migration to Britain is, above all, the ability to melt into a labour market which, compared to our European neighbours, is lightly regulated and largely unpoliced. For decades since the Blair government, the best answer to this problem has been ID cards, with a simple ban on employing people who lack them.

Blair started to introduce such ID cards, but the scheme was scrapped in 2010 as a thoughtless act by the incoming Cameron government inveighing against “bureaucracy”. The right policy is to introduce ID cards, not to keep dodging them.

Third, we have reached the limits of blaming Europe for our problems. Castigating the European Court of Human Rights for the failure to “stop the boats” is ludicrous displacement activity. And if it leads on to a campaign to leave the ECHR, it will distract the Tories from the public for years to come.

The migrant surge won’t be stopped without Europe-wide security and closer European cooperation. The sooner we start the better.

Andrew Adonis author image
Andrew Adonis’s latest book, “It’s the Leader, Stupid: Changemakers in Modern Democracies,” includes his Prospect portraits of Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi and Ursula von der Leyen
Related articles
related article image
Displaced life: A surprise ending to my story of seeking asylum
related article image
Displaced life: What my trauma has taught me
related article image
Six powerful speeches from the Lords’ Rwanda debate
Immigration The Insider
Related articles
related article image
Displaced life: A surprise ending to my story of seeking asylum
related article image
Displaced life: What my trauma has taught me
related article image
Six powerful speeches from the Lords’ Rwanda debate
Popular in The Insider
related article image
David Cameron is an underwhelming foreign secretary
related article image
75 years since its founding, Nato’s mission is unchanged
related article image
Can our public services be saved?
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Avraham Burg: Israel’s tyrannical leadership
related article image
The West Bank according to Gideon Levy: Locked inside a living hell
related article image
Broke Birmingham and the council crisis
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines