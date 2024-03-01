Immigration

Lives
March 01, 2024
Displaced life: What my trauma has taught me
I have faced some really difficult times, but recently I’ve been reflecting on how much I’ve grown as a person
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
Politics
January 30, 2024
Six powerful speeches from the Lords’ Rwanda debate
Prospect Team
People
January 08, 2024
How football brings refugee children together
Graeme Green
Philosophy
January 02, 2024
To whom do we owe shelter?
Sasha Mudd
Lives
December 20, 2023
Displaced life: What I want for Christmas
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
Law
December 06, 2023
Why the Rwanda policy was always likely to fail
David Allen Green
Politics
November 29, 2023
The truth about post-Brexit immigration
Andrew Adonis
Law
November 15, 2023
Ministers could have made the Rwanda policy legal. They chose not to do so
David Allen Green
Politics
October 11, 2023
I might have been proud of Sunak and Braverman. Their stance on refugees makes me ashamed
Shami Chakrabarti
