Assisted dying bill: Naz Shah voices her frustrations

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

31st March

One of the assisted dying bill’s most vocal critics on the committee, Naz Shah, has savaged the whole process and said she hopes it fails when it returns to the House of Commons at the end of April.

In an interview in the New Statesman magazine, she says she feels “disheartened that I will not be able to vote for the bill, because it’s just not fit for purpose”.

The Statesman’s associate editor, Hannah Barnes, writes that the Labour MP for Bradford West is clearly suffering after the gruelling committee sessions yet “though clearly sleep-deprived, remained sharp.” “The one thing that is glaringly obvious is that this is not how we do legislation,” Shah tells her.

Shah is frustrated that no impact assessment has yet been published for the committee to examine. “How can you legislate on something that you don’t even know what the impact is going to be?”

She also discussed the difficulties of scrutinising a bill without having much detail on how it will be implemented. “We have no idea what the [assisted dying] service will look like. We don’t have a model. We don’t know who could provide this service, who couldn’t provide the service. Is it going to be hospices? Is it going to be charities? Is it going to be for-profit? That’s not good enough.”

Shah also spoke to the Independent about what she calls the “fundamentally flawed” bill. The newspaper says her comments come “as data shows that 393 amendments were put forward by MPs who opposed the bill at its second reading. Of these, 330 were rejected by the committee, 31 were withdrawn before going to a vote and another 32 were accepted”.

Shah said: “When there’s this narrative of ‘we have listened’, no: that’s not true. The evidence is there in black and white. The biggest changes to the bill… all of these big-ticket items—the ones that have weakened it, in my opinion—have come from the bill sponsor.”

One of the mysteries, at least to me, of this bill is whether the full-scale assault on it—by critics, heavily amplified by the right-wing press, will have the intended impact on MPs when they come to vote.

In a fair-minded and balanced editorial, the Sunday Times argues the government gave Leadbeater a “hospital pass” by not taking over the process, and has made the passage of the bill look “messy” and “chaotic”, particularly with the recent change which could delay implementation to 2029. “For supporters of the bill, this is the equivalent of kicking it into the very long grass, from which it may never emerge. For those who oppose it, and there are many, including disability campaigners, it provides an opportunity to dump a flawed piece of legislation.”

So what does Shah, one of those opponents, think? Will her colleagues dump it as she urges? “I genuinely don’t know,” she said. “I don’t want it to go through as it is.”