Doubts grow over assisted dying bill safeguards

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

24th March

Kim Leadbeater is hoping the committee stage of her bill will be done and dusted by the end of Tuesday, ahead of the chancellor’s big financial statement on Wednesday—which most MPs will want to be in the chamber for.

There’s a lot to get through before the clock ticks into Wednesday. First up is a debate on Marie Tidball’s amendment, designed to copper-bottom safeguards for disabled people.

The fears of disability campaigners are a central plank of opposition to the bill, so Tidball’s intervention is a big deal. She is herself disabled and was once named one of the UK’s leading disability campaigners. Her proposed new clause would require an annual report on how the act is affecting disabled people.

Alongside other amendments, she said: “So often, control is taken away from disabled people in all sorts of circumstances. I passionately believe in inclusive healthcare for disabled people… and ensuring they have a strong voice in advocating for themselves on that healthcare. My amendments seek to ensure that disabled people who are terminally ill and want this choice can access it safely if they are found to be eligible, and that those who are not eligible or do not want this option are robustly protected and supported to make end-of-life decisions that are right for them.

“My proposed changes to strengthen it further will introduce much-needed regulation, transparency and specialist advocacy support, better protecting a number of groups, including those with learning disabilities, mental health disorders and autism, regardless of what they might ultimately choose.”

But that won’t silence the concerns of many disabled groups who’ve been campaigning against the bill. A new letter from Miro Griffiths—campaigner and disability scholar at Leeds University—alongside other experts in disability, law and medicine, warns of serious risks.

“In our view, Kim Leadbeater’s Bill is beset by issues that would translate into serious public harm, should it be passed into law. We would urge you to reflect on the issues above and vote down the Bill at Third Reading.”

That third reading is expected in mid-May, after the report stage—likely to land on 25th April.