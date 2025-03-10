A good death

Leadbeater planning to ensure assisted dying is free

Kim Leadbeater, who wrote the bill, is working on an amendment that would ensure assisted dying would cost nothing and be available on the NHS 

By Mark Mardell
March 10, 2025
Kim Leadbeater has proposed the Assisted Dying Bill. Image: Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo
Kim Leadbeater has proposed the Assisted Dying Bill. Image: Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

Kim Leadbeater is working on an amendment that would ensure that, if her bill becomes law, assisted dying would be free and available on the NHS. A week ago the Times ran an intriguing story (with a follow-up the next day) suggesting that the government was considering outsourcing the service to private contractors “in an effort to ease pressure on NHS clinics while dealing with doctors’ insistence that a separate service is needed to help patients to end their own lives.”

If this was ever considered I understand it is not part of any current plan. So would private provision be banned? I’m told not, because the bill’s supporters feel “it would be unfair and unworkable to expect somebody who has always gone private to have to go into the NHS for this particular service alone.” But the amendment wouldn’t allow private companies to make money out of assisted dying, although they will be able to make “a reasonable charge”. What is considered “reasonable” we don’t know, as the amendment is still being written.

Mark Mardell author image
Mark Mardell is a freelance writer and broadcaster, and former BBC Radio 4 presenter, North America editor, Europe editor and chief political correspondent
Related articles
related article image
The government’s growth problem
related article image
Rearmament doesn’t have to be on the backs of the poor
related article image
Germany could save Europe
A good death Politics
Related articles
related article image
The government’s growth problem
related article image
Rearmament doesn’t have to be on the backs of the poor
related article image
Germany could save Europe
Popular in A good death
related article image
What’s the best way to die?
related article image
Our assisted dying law will be the safest in the world
related article image
Why death is not always the greatest harm
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Prospect Lives: Stop telling me to ‘take it easy’ at 91!
related article image
How do you solve a problem like gen Z?
related article image
Keon West: Science, racism and alternative facts
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines