US Speaker: ‘Assisted death endangers the weak’

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

9th December

One of Donald Trump’s most powerful—and most loyal—political allies, Mike Johnson, has attacked the assisted dying vote in the House of Commons as “a sad and shameful day for the English-speaking world”.

Given Trump and Elon Musk’s outspoken criticism of Labour it will hardly make the job of British diplomats any easier, but the real question is whether the president-elect will act at home to please his evangelical supporters.

Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, broke with convention to criticise the domestic policy of a foreign country on a “point of personal privilege”, telling a news conference: “Any society that rejects that truth about life as a gift from our creator and adopts a culture of death is a society that is in the process of crumbling. So-called assisted death endangers the weak and marginalised in society, and it corrupts medicine, and it erodes our obligations to family. And I hope and pray that the people of the United Kingdom will work through democratic means and reverse that legislation.”

Nobody should be surprised by this: long before he tried his hand at politics Johnson was a lawyer for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian legal advocacy group. As he told a Baptist paper, “I’ve been out on the front lines of the ‘culture war’ defending religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and biblical values, including the defence of traditional marriage, and other ideals like these when they’ve been under assault.”

This included not only opposing gay marriage but defending anti-sodomy laws, leading to a fellow Republican calling him a “despicable bigot of the highest order”.

Officially, the Louisiana congressman is second in line to the White House succession, after the vice president JD Vance. Despite being a relatively obscure figure before his rapid elevation, he now wields significant power as the leader of the Republican majority in the House. Unlike the nonpartisan speaker of the Commons in the UK, the role in the US is deeply political, akin to a watered-down prime minister in terms of legislative influence.

It was therefore inevitable that reporters asked Johnson whether he would pursue a federal ban on assisted dying in the 10 states (plus Washington, DC) where it is currently legal. Johnson’s response was cautious but suggestive:

“I suspect we’ll have conversations about that. We don’t have any legislation planned at the moment. But it’s going to have to be part of the dialogue going forward because as that trend continues, I think we need to stand out for the respect for life.”

However, any immediate federal push appears unlikely. But it is far more likely that Maga supporters will try to outlaw assisted dying in individual states. While it remains illegal in 40 states by default, some are taking further steps. Last month, West Virginia amended its constitution to explicitly prohibit participation in “medically assisted suicide, euthanasia, or mercy killing”. Although this change does not alter its legal status, it is symbolically significant, making future reversals more difficult.

Austin Sarat, a professor of jurisprudence and political science, has warned against underestimating these efforts. “In the wake of the presidential election, some people may be tempted to think that Trump and his cronies’ desire to tell people what they can and cannot do with their bodies is just a problem for women seeking abortions or transgendered citizens. They should think again.”

It is yet another area where Trump personally probably has no strong feelings, but he will need to pump up his base ahead of the midterms in 2026. If he wants to know what evangelicals want, Speaker Johnson is the man to tell him, so watch this space.