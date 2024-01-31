Prospect Podcast

Argylle: Taylor Swift's first novel? Or not...

By Sarah Collins
January 31, 2024
Bryce Dallas Howard as the enigmatic author Elly Conway in the film version of “Argylle”. Image: Landmark Media / Alamy
Bryce Dallas Howard as the enigmatic author Elly Conway in the film version of “Argylle”. Image: Landmark Media / Alamy

When Swifties spotted connections between their favourite singer and a new spy thriller, Argylle, a theory took hold: was the book, ostensibly by a debut writer Elly Conway, actually written by the reigning queen of pop? Why did Apple Studios pay £200 million to adapt a book that hadn't even been published yet? And what does the mystery of Argylle say about the publishing industry and online fandom today? Assistant editor Sarah Collins and Books and Culture editor Peter Hoskin join Ellen Halliday to get sleuthing.

 

related article image
Daron Acemoglu: The Top Thinker of 2024
related article image
Peter Kellner: How accurate are political polls?
related article image
Avi Shlaim: Why I’m advocating for a one state solution
related article image
How China is preparing for battle in Taiwan
related article image
Prospect Team: What will surprise us in 2024?
Sarah Collins author image
Sarah Collins is Assistant Editor at Prospect
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines