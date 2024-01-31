Argylle: Taylor Swift's first novel? Or not...

When Swifties spotted connections between their favourite singer and a new spy thriller, Argylle, a theory took hold: was the book, ostensibly by a debut writer Elly Conway, actually written by the reigning queen of pop? Why did Apple Studios pay £200 million to adapt a book that hadn't even been published yet? And what does the mystery of Argylle say about the publishing industry and online fandom today? Assistant editor Sarah Collins and Books and Culture editor Peter Hoskin join Ellen Halliday to get sleuthing.