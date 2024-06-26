Prospect Podcast

Is Britain ready to defend itself? Plus election culture wars

June 26, 2024
Image: Alamy
In this week’s episode of the Prospect podcast, Emily Lawford quizzes Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, on the gambling scandal, election culture wars and who, out of all the candidates, has had the best campaign so far. 

After the break—is Britain ready to for Putin? Ellen Halliday speaks with Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of the defence and security think tank Rusi, about the nuclear threat, and what the next government might do to ensure a secure future.

