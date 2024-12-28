Pop Albums of the Year: 2024

I am reliably terrible at end of year lists. Ask me tomorrow, and my favourite record of the year might be wholly different to the list I would give you today, or yesterday, or next week. But on the day of writing, this is how the selection stands. I’ve listed them numerically, but I’m not convinced there’s a hierarchy. I can tell you that my favourite gigs of the year were Bruce Springsteen, MJ Lenderman and Bill Callahan. And my favourite singles were Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “London May” and Self Esteem & Moonchild Sanelly’s “Big Man”. I can also tell you that next year brings so many incredible records, and I feel thrilled that the world gets to hear them.

1. Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

The Big Thief frontwoman is on sublime solo form here. Truly one of the greatest songwriters of the modern age.



2. Wild God by Nick Cave

As Nick Cave has grown more musically experimental with the years, his lyrics have become more direct, filled with a greater sense of wonder. It’s a combination that unmoors me in a unique and beautiful way.

3. Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman

Lenderman has been a mainstay in my listening for several years. He writes smart, witty, Zevon-esque songs with an eye for the mundane and the surreal. They’re filled with fine wordplay, excellent musicianship and great tenderness.

4. Iechyd Da by Bill Ryder-Jones

I adore this record. It’s such a melding of melancholy and delight, a Brazilian pop sample, a children’s choir, and above all, Ryder-Jones’ way with a string-led ballad (exquisitely sorrowful rather than schmaltzy).

5. Brat by Charli XCX

An absolute juggernaut of a record, for a time quite inescapable. And yet, thoroughly likeable. Charli brought everything to her sixth album—references to everything from Ed Banger to indie sleaze, and lyrics written in the scuttling style of a confidante’s voice notes, touching on grief, motherhood and professional insecurity, not to mention dancing to your own music at the club.

6. I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair by Christopher Owens

The former Girls member documented a horrific run of years, which included the passing of his best friend and former bandmate, as well as the end of a relationship, which left him living in his car. It’s a remarkable record, exploring the depths of loss, but also a new passion for life.

7. This Could Be Texas by English Teacher

Even in their early demos, English Teacher shone out as an incredibly special band. Their fully realised album was something else: an insightful take on contemporary Britain. Quite rightly, it won them this year’s Mercury prize.

8. Night Reign by Arooj Aftab

Pakistani singer and composer Aftab came to wider attention with her record Vulture Prince. Its follow up is equally arresting, featuring contributions from some of the most dexterous and innovative musicians working today, among them Shahzad Ismaily, Moor Mother and Vijay Iyer.

9. Dulling the Horns by Wild Pink

This full-hearted record from the American indie rockers was one of the great secret treasures of this year. For fans of the War on Drugs and the Hold Steady.

10. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Pop music was never more delightfully cheeky than this clever record by the former Disney star. Carpenter’s lyrical specialism is a kind of intelligent innuendo, layered over irresistible choruses, as she unspools her tales of modern dating.