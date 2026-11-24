The epidemic of loneliness among young men and boys casts a light on one of the most notable paradoxes of the current age—the ubiquity of isolation at a time when we are more connected than ever. In an effort to understand the structural and generational issues that might explain patterns of loneliness, Prospect and the Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys convened an expert roundtable in mid-September.

Idols and indifference

The online world looms large in the search for causes of isolation. From the moment you are handed a smartphone as a young person, noted one speaker, “you’re exposed to a million different ideas of what you should look like, how you should act, how you should behave. And that’s really damaging when you’re still trying to understand who you are and develop as a person”.

In turn, this early exposure to digital media encourages expressions of indifference, and “nothing accelerates poor mental health than removing the sense of caring”. It also cultivates an environment where online influencers and finfluencers (financial influencers) thrive. Many of these self-styled mentors convince young boys that one day they will become millionaires. This is an alternative reality “refracted by consuming cultural figures who have it all and who enjoy every luxury imaginable”.

Meanwhile, the rise of social media has coincided with an extended period of austerity-led contraction in the physical realm. By one estimate, more than 4,000 publicly owned buildings and spaces—including youth clubs, libraries and leisure centres—are being sold off every year. “There are very few free social experiences anymore”.

In defence of digital

Some around the table argued that the damaging impact of digital spaces is overstated. Digital can prove a “cultural good” when, for example, an algorithm leads a young person towards their “tribe” or to the realisation that they can turn their niche hobby into a career.

Moreover, it’s important to acknowledge that young boys operate in both spaces, have only ever known a time in which online looms large and have little, if no, intention of abandoning the virtual space.

It’s important, too, not to idealise the past. “The only reason that we weren’t speaking about the crisis of young men 40 or 50 years ago is because that conversation wasn’t on the table”, noted one speaker, pointing to an age where the necessary language was absent.

Parental influence

Proposed solutions focused on three key roles—that of family, education and wider society.

On parental influence, speakers said it was time to avoid repeating some of the “we man up, we don’t cry” behaviours of the past. One also called for clearer indicators of responsibility to be imposed on fathers. Citing examples such as registering a birth or joining a baby and toddlers group, he observed how most of “the responsibility was signalled towards the mother [with] very little responsibility expected of the father”.

On education

Some speakers urged schools to rethink their mission and accept that the education system is in part responsible for the underlying causes of loneliness and isolation—namely, “powerlessness, lack of agency and purpose”. The school culture, said one speaker, is designed to make pupils powerless. “What’s lauded… are the strictest head teachers in the country. And what that means is silent corridors and detentions”.

Instead, schools should promote free thinking and opportunities to pursue work experience. On the latter, one attendee highlighted the Netherlands, where all 13 to 15-year-olds do some form of paid work.

Others recommended a review of safeguarding rules. Established for the best of reasons, they can contribute to isolation. “We’ve built a system based on risk and fear”, noted one speaker, while another said: “We shouldn’t build a system to protect against bad actors. We should build a system to strengthen those who care about young people”.

In the public square

For a number of speakers, responsibility extends beyond family and school, and many championed the role of the youth worker. Having been taught skills such as how to avoid “misattunement traps” (reaching for an immediate answer rather than listening, for example), youth workers understand the value of social, emotional education.

Meanwhile, other speakers suggested that we make better use of public spaces. This could be in the form of communal video game sessions or gym classes as a means of combining group activity with informal guidance. It might also mean making better use of unoccupied properties by relaxing real estate rules. “If a unit is left empty for more than 12 months and someone under the age of 30 wants to put it to good use, then let’s make it happen”.

Alone Together, a roundtable jointly hosted by Prospect and the Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys, took place on Wednesday 16th September 2026

Loneliness harms. Studies have found that loneliness is associated with premature mortality. Poor social relationships are also associated with a heightened risk of coronary heart disease and an increased risk of stroke.

Moreover, lonely individuals may be more likely to experience physical inactivity, poor diet and problematic substance use. The mental as well as the physical toll is high, too. Depression, anxiety and self-harm all have negative associations with loneliness. And in young people social isolation creates a scarring effect on their life prospects.

Yet, as the report of this roundtable illustrates, we have never been more connected. Young people in particular do not make the distinction between online and offline. As is argued, for policymakers and society at large it cannot be a case of saying stop going online. It is a case of rebalancing, of better policy to encourage young people to socialise more with each other and the wider world. If we invest in communities, build social capital and encourage young people to come outside—away from their gaming consoles and off their phones—then much can be achieved.

Being alone together is a damaging proposition. Being together is, and always has been, a better starting point for human flourishing. For that we need to balance our online and offline lives. This conversation offers some ideas of how we might achieve this goal.

Nick Isles

Director, Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys