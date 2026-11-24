The nature of financial distress is changing. Ten years ago, the focus was on outstanding credit card bills and loans. Today, people are struggling under the weight of the bare essentials—increased arrears on household bills and rent, coupled with energy and council tax debts. According to Citizens Advice, half the people it counsels today are in a negative budget, meaning they can’t pay down their debt on a regular basis.

Applied to young people—the focus of Prospect’s Next Gen series—how do the issues of money, debt and financial security affect day-to-day life? An expert roundtable, convened in September, sought to explore the problem and seek workable solutions.

Jobs and homes

First, the diagnosis. Living costs are rising, housing is less affordable, incomes are often insecure and the labour market is being reshaped by technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular. “The build-up of debt over time starts to weigh on people”. The Work Foundation at Lancaster University found that young people are twice as likely (compared to their older peers) to end up in “severely insecure” work. A lack of entry-level roles means young people “spend longer in precarious employment with all the spillover effects on mental health, their self-esteem and ambitions for the future”.

Black and minoritised communities are disproportionately affected. “We know that they’re more likely to have priority debts, and more likely for those debts to be enforced. It means they are starting behind the rest of the population”. Another attendee added: “If you don’t have social capital or the financial backing of mum and dad to move somewhere else where the jobs market might be better, then you’re essentially stuck”.

Stigma of money troubles

Debt influences life choices in a variety of ways. “Deprivation and financial insecurity drive populism”, said one voice while another argued that some young people, unable to rely on parental support, seek to “make as much money as quickly as possible. That’s why many get taken in by crypto”. They are also attracted towards “buy now pay later”, and other credit schemes.

Although younger generations are more likely to “talk about money”, there is “massive disillusionment with financial services and products, about how to access them and how to be an economic actor”. Many would prefer to seek answers from an AI chatbot than face the “embarrassment or stigma” of talking to someone about their money troubles. For others, the “predictability” of the welfare system proves more attractive that seeking insecure work.

In search of solutions, there was a call for better financial education. “There is some provision within the current system, but it’s not consistent”, noted one speaker who would prefer to see a “lived experienced-led and culturally relevant” form of instruction that’s “co-designed by young people”.

Education means, in part, recognising that credit can be a “useful tool”, helping to build up assets or start a business venture. It must, however, be offered at lower rates and those who fall foul of debt should not be unfairly punished. “No one should be profiting from somebody else’s misery”. Debt relief, meanwhile, would ensure that “every spare pound doesn’t have to go towards your creditors”. Another speaker advocated the application of “ABC”—access to advice, banking and credit services that “are not extractive but human-centred”.

Trusted guidance

Attendees noted that good local services—offering care leavers council tax support, for example—are emerging in the absence of “coherent national government” policy. “Where there are pockets of good practice, we need central government to step in and enable those to scale”. However, some warned against a piecemeal approach, such as “sticking up a phone number in a GP surgery and hoping people will flock to local debt advice services”.

Instead, there is scope for employers and trusted members of the community, such as health professionals, to “broker” money-related conversations. Both groups might need some persuading. “Employers see that they have an important role to play, but lack the capability or the capacity”. Yet, by offering practical advice and by rethinking the services they offer—“doing payroll differently”, for example—employers can help improve financial literacy and management among their staff.

Other solutions include structural changes to housing (“rent control would stabilise the situation where private rents are out of control”) and employment (more “secure employment opportunities for young people, not short-term placements”). Offering a note of optimism, one speaker observed: “Young people aren’t some passive group that just receive… You see them forming different ways of living… finding ways to come together. And that’s inspiring”.

Generation Overdraft: Money, Debt & Financial Survival, a roundtable jointly hosted by Prospect and Impact on Urban Health, took place on Wednesday 9th September 2026

Thousands of people living in cities, and across the UK, do not have equitable access to the resources that enable good health. In the communities Impact on Urban Health works with in Lambeth and Southwark, outgoing costs frequently exceed income, causing constant stress and straining household resources.

We believe that it is possible to build the financial foundations for health in a way that is more equal, more just and more generative. Our mission is to transform the systems that keep people in poverty and ill health, especially for those from black and minoritised communities, who are disproportionately affected by long-term illnesses and more likely to be living on a lower income, living in unsuitable housing, and in unhealthy jobs.

This event explored the financial pressures faced by young people, surfacing many of the themes we see emerging from our work every day. It provided space to explore practical solutions with individuals and organisations that understand the complex factors driving an evolving picture of debt and financial insecurity.

It’s clear from the discussion that increasing young people’s financial resilience and security will require input and collaboration across national and local government; voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations; employers; regulators; and young people themselves.

Relieving the next generation of debt will take a concerted effort—but it is an effort worth making if we can remove limits on future opportunities and give young people the freedom to build lives instead of merely surviving.

Michael Parsons

Head of the Financial Foundations for Adult Health programme at Impact on Urban Health