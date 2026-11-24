Today the number of young people classified as Neets stands at just below one million. That’s the equivalent of 13 per cent, or one in eight, of those aged between 16 and 24 who are not in education, employment or training. The numbers have been on the rise since 2022, prompting the government to contemplate radical ways to reform employment, welfare and training—and a Prospect-convened roundtable panel of experts to consider potential solutions.

But first, a diagnosis.

Cyclical and structural

Among the cyclical reasons for the rise of Neets are negative shocks to the economy that include the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and the more recent conflict in Iran. These have contributed to higher costs, lower business and consumer confidence, and a subsequent contraction in the labour market. And when the labour market contracts, young people tend to be the first to suffer.

Important though the cyclical drivers are, the structural drivers matter just as much, evidenced by stubbornly high youth unemployment and relatively low joblessness among other demographics. Structural issues include unreliable public transport; high cost of housing; poor alignment of employment, skills and welfare systems; benefits rules that create “cliff edges” and disincentives; the UK’s comparatively low participation in vocational training; and a fragmented series of programmes that confuses more than it encourages participation.

Regional and class disparities add to the list. Consider for example, that those from disadvantaged backgrounds are twice as likely to be Neet as those from more advantaged backgrounds. Similarly, there are twice as many Neets in the northeast compared to the southwest. Research by the Institute for Public Policy Research thinktank suggests that there are just 46 vacancies for every 1,000 young adults in Rotherham, compared with 288 in the Cotswolds.

This brings us to the solutions offered by roundtable participants.

1. Early and sustained interventions

Early intervention should start at Year 7 (children aged 11 and 12), run “throughout schooling”, and feature career guidance that is personalised, reviewed regularly and includes an encounter with an employer every year. Sustained intervention, meanwhile, should embrace self-employment and entrepreneurship, and be dedicated to lifelong learning. It should also support projects such as the collocation of the recently-merged Jobcentre Plus and National Careers Service within further education colleges. Why? Because it is an initiative that brings the service to where young people are more likely to engage.

The rise of “hustle culture” should prompt a review of small business loans, making them more applicable to young people. Widening access to startup capital would put entrepreneurship in reach of those not able to depend on the Bank of Mum and Dad.

2. Derisk youth employment for employers

Today, businesses (and small businesses, in particular) believe they are carrying the burden of youth employment. These are costs and resources they cannot bear. To mitigate the risk, proposed improvements such as national insurance relief and better line manager training are required. Meanwhile, young people must be willing to embrace short-term, flexible work, much of it seasonal. It may be insecure but, said one speaker: “It’s no less stable than anywhere else in the economy”.

3. Tackle structural and regional barriers

Rising housing costs together with expensive and unreliable public transport have had a detrimental impact on a young person’s economic participation. Both need to be addressed by central and regional government. The current devolution agenda might help by incubating regional knowledge. This includes local understanding of the drivers of growth, including the ability to identify employment clusters.

4. Promote community-led initiatives

Not all solutions need to come from the centre. Communities should create “social infrastructure” that fills a gap for many young people. Where the middle and upper class benefit from informal networks, facilitated through family connections, something similar—a network of trusted adults—should be constructed for the disadvantaged. “If a young person is known by name by 10 adults by the time they’re 18, then they are probably going to be alright”.

5. Reassess entitlements

Think again about the support young people are given. The introduction of the Jobs Guarantee— promising fully funded, six-month paid jobs to all eligible 18 to 24-year-olds—was broadly welcomed but there were calls for it to take effect after 12 rather than 18 months. There were also calls for a wider Opportunities Guarantee that offers apprenticeships, networking and work experience. Another speaker called for greater housing support and access to free public transport. “Pensioners can travel for free. Why not young people?”

One speaker challenged the focus on entitlements, pointing out that the same welfare system was in place when there was a decline in the rate of Neets during the mid-2010s. “You could argue that the numbers came down despite the welfare system but it’s difficult to look at the welfare system as the number one issue”, he said. On funding new entitlements, he said, “I can see the attraction but find it hard to imagine that you could do it without reducing other parts of the welfare system or increasing taxes. That might not be a bad thing to do but there need to be honest conversations”.

6. Rethink communications

“We often talk about Neets in terms of the risks they present”, offered one voice, “ but each of us has had a first job and someone took a risk on us”. Similarly, a number of speakers suggested the label Neet is itself unhelpful and too broad. Better to unpack Neets into its component parts—education, employment and training—and tackle each individually. Better still, argued another speaker, let’s reappropriate the acronym so it stands for “nurtured, equipped, empowered and thriving”. In doing so, rather than define young people by what they are absent from, use Neets to describe how support is designed and how success is measured.

Locked Out, a roundtable hosted by Prospect, took place on Wednesday 7th October 2026