Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Jobs
Economics
September 21, 2022
As government returns, we need a new plan for jobs and growth
As job vacancies remain closest to their highest ever, ministers have to act now
Tony Wilson
Society
May 03, 2021
The duel: Should we give up on meritocracy?
Daniel Markovits,
Adrian Wooldridge
From the magazine
Politics
December 12, 2020
Tides of change: how the UK can harness marine power
Richard Graham
Economics
December 06, 2020
Shock therapy: How the pandemic is resetting Britain’s whole free market model
Martin Sandbu
From the magazine
Economics
November 20, 2020
What a Covid-19 vaccine means for the jobs crisis
Peter Urwin
Economics
What a Covid-19 vaccine means for the jobs crisis
Peter Urwin
Economics
October 26, 2020
Why I was wrong to support winding down the furlough scheme
Jonathan Portes
Economics
Why I was wrong to support winding down the furlough scheme
Jonathan Portes
Economics
September 25, 2020
Sunak’s measures needed to protect workers and support the recovery. They don’t
Tony Wilson
Economics
Sunak’s measures needed to protect workers and support the recovery. They don’t
Tony Wilson
Economics
September 20, 2020
The government's foolish redundancy pay cap plan
John Bowers
Economics
The government's foolish redundancy pay cap plan
John Bowers
Economics
August 17, 2020
Why the gig economy won't save us from the Covid-19 jobs crisis
Mathew Lawrence
Economics
Why the gig economy won't save us from the Covid-19 jobs crisis
Mathew Lawrence
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 48
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines