The short film The Rise of the Aggro-rithm runs for two and a half minutes and tells the story of one boy’s descent into the manosphere, highlighting the potential harms of an online world that’s often hidden from a parent’s view. If you are detecting notes of Adolescence, the multi- award-winning Netflix drama, it’s worth stating that The Rise of the Aggro-rithm predates that series by 12 months.

Both works come from the same place—a desire to shine a light on the impact digital media platforms are having on young lives, and the misogyny that is pervasive and normalised across significant parts of the internet. The short film was created by Vodafone, now VodafoneThree, and developed in partnership with NSPCC and the campaigning organisation Global Action Plan (GAP). “We had done quite a lot of work on the safety of women and girls”, Sonja Graham, chief executive officer at GAP told Prospect, “but we really wanted to look at how boys were being affected by the same systems”.

Minimising risks

For her part, Nicki Lyons, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at VodafoneThree said that such campaigns form part of the company’s wider “everyone connected” strategy, which makes online safety and security a core focus. That commitment, she said, matters to employees and customers alike, particularly parents of young children. “At the time, we didn’t feel there was enough awareness about the issues facing young people online—this wasn’t being talked about enough”, Lyons told Prospect. “Yes, the Online Safety Act exists and we are proud to have made the case for it, but as with many cases the issue moves faster than the regulation”.

Algorithms—pieces of code that curate what a user sees on a digital platform—play to a central concern about social media. “The design of social media is at odds with healthy behaviour in young people”, said Graham. “It’s addictive, it’s monopolising attention and it’s about shock and outrage rather than nuanced conversations and understanding difference”.

To that end, 24 per cent of boys aged 11 to 14 surveyed by VodafoneThree said it took them less than a minute of being online to see content that is negative about women and girls. Research elsewhere suggests that less than half (48 per cent) of children across Europe say they feel safe online.

“Technology can be a force for good”, Lyons added. “This is the world that our children are growing up in. We can’t cut them off from it. So how do we help parents and young people get the benefits and minimise the risks?”

Getting the principles right

Central to addressing these wider challenges is the principle of safety by design. It is a key priority for VodafoneThree and the call behind its campaigning work: platforms should be built with harm prevention in mind from the outset, rather than adding safeguards after problems arise.

A quarter of surveyed boys aged 11 to 14 said it took them less than a minute of being online to see content that is negative about women and girls

“We have to get the principles right, the basics right in the build of these social media platforms, in the design of the algorithms that are driving traffic to those sites”, Lyons said. “That’s where the change happens”.

She reached for a motoring metaphor to explain. “While you want your child to wear a safety belt in the car, you also want that car to be safer, to have airbags and to have speed limits on the road… You don’t just strap the safety belt on and hope for the best”.

AI: the next frontier?

Like the broader digital canvas, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be both a force for good and a cause for concern. For some adults, AI can support greater digital inclusion, making online services easier to navigate and interactions more accessible and conversational. But without the right safeguards, its use by children presents risks that require greater attention and action. AI chatbots offer a case in point.

VodafoneThree-commissioned research indicates that 81 per cent of children aged 11 to 16 use a chatbot, while almost a third (31 per cent) of that group likened it to a friend. The algorithms that power these chatbots and the conversational nature of these tools can pose particular challenges for young people: 56 per cent said interactions with AI chatbots can blur the line between what is real and what is not, while 55 per cent said they struggle to tell whether the information they receive is accurate, unfair or biased. “Chatbots are incredibly helpful tools and that’s half the problem”, said Graham. “Whether the information they provide is correct or not, they will deliver it in a way that emulates your language… and apply the cognitive behavioural science on how people receive trusted information.

“So, you’ve got a double whammy. You’ve got the information being pulled from a system that we already know incorporates biases… which then provides that information in an incredibly eloquent and persuasive way”.

For VodafoneThree, this makes safety by design all the more important, not just across social media platforms, but all emerging technology, with creators of AI tools that can be used by children needing to build their safety into them from the outset. “The challenge is how we work with the right organisations to make sure that we’re supporting the use of the right technology with the right guardrails”, said Lyons.

Building back better

With a nod to what happens next, Lyons posed a series of questions: “How do we work with government to up the pace of regulatory change? What is the evolution of the Online Safety Act? How can we make sure people are truly safe online?” Graham added: “I want… tech companies to prove that their products are safe by design before launch. I don’t think they can continue [to] launch things and then mop up the problems afterwards… No other sector is allowed to do that”. She also believes there should be more investment in physical spaces—youth clubs, sports, cultural events, and access to nature.

“Technology is great. It can enhance your life”, added Lyons, “but it’s not the answer to everything. Children still need childhoods”.

This interview is a companion piece to Algorithm Generation, a Prospect Next Generation series roundtable—jointly hosted by VodafoneThree—that took place on Wednesday 28th October 2026

Watch The Rise of the Aggro-rithm here