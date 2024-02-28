Social Media

People
February 28, 2024
Meet Ben Gregory, the YouTuber filming cars’ watery deaths
The Spielberg of splashy endings, @bengregers chronicles vehicles—the more expensive, the better—sputtering out in floods
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Lives
January 24, 2024
Young life: Why I’ve turned to habit trackers
Alice Garnett
From the magazine
Ideas
November 02, 2023
Half of young Brits want to be content creators. We should be helping them
Sophia Smith Galer
Technology
November 01, 2023
When the internet becomes unknowable
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
October 04, 2023
How we’ve enshittified the tech economy
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Internet
June 14, 2023
Tarnished Brand
Sarah Manavis
From the magazine
Technology
June 14, 2023
The internet can be different. Try Reddit
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
An internet with less surveillance could be possible. This is how
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2023
Tech has an innate problem with bullshitters. But we don’t need to let them win
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
