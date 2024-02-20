Information Technology

Information Technology-image
Technology
February 20, 2024
We still live in Steve Jobs’s brave new world
Forty years ago, Apple unveiled the Macintosh—and computing changed forever 
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Information Technology-image
Culture
May 12, 2022
The Candy House: A playful novel about tech changing the world
Catherine Taylor
From the magazine
Information Technology-image
Information Technology
November 05, 2021
The politics and policymaking of encryption
Prospect Team
Information Technology-image
Economics
March 03, 2021
RIP PLC: the rise of the ghost corporation
John Kay
From the magazine
Information Technology topic image
Society
January 30, 2019
My parents are preparing each other for solo living. Step one: teach Dad to use a smartphone
Cathy Rentzenbrink
From the magazine
Information Technology topic image
Technology
January 25, 2019
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball
From the magazine
Information Technology topic image
Economics
September 09, 2016
Apple and international tax justice
Mary Honeyball
Information Technology topic image
Economics
September 01, 2016
Big question: will Britain benefit from the EU ruling on Apple's taxes?
Prospect Team
Information Technology topic image
Essays
March 24, 2016
Virtual reality technology is already changing our lives
Tom Chatfield
