Prospect Podcast

Will artificial intelligence destroy us all?

As tech insiders warn about an impending apocalypse, Ethan Zuckerman explores how we can reclaim agency around AI

By Imaan Irfan, Ellen Halliday, Ethan Zuckerman
September 16, 2026
Image: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy
Image: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

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As tech insiders warn about an impending apocalypse, Ellen and Imaan are joined by Ethan Zuckerman, Prospect contributor and associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to examine those claims.

He discusses AI agents going rogue in the Hugging Face incident, as well as recent calls from tech leaders to slow down AI development. With Trump dismissing safety concerns, Ethan also discusses US competition with China, how global thinking around AI differs—and why he doesn't trust the industry to self-regulate.

Ethan explores how we can reclaim agency around AI, and the importance of local and community-oriented conversations, including a surprising initiative from a Maori radio station. Plus, what might a uniquely British AI look like?

Exciting news! From October, the Prospect Podcast will have a new format and a new name: on ‘Tell Me Why’, Prospect’s editors, writers and guests will explore the ideas behind the biggest news stories of the week. Subscribe to the channel here or here to be part of our new chapter.

And to read Ethan’s piece ‘Should Trump create an AI sovereign wealth fund’, click here.

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Ethan Zuckerman author image

Ethan Zuckerman is associate professor of public policy, information and communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He's a veteran of the early dotcom industry and was part of the founding team of Tripod.com, one of the internet's first user-generated content sites. He is the author of Mistrust (2020) and, with Chand Rajendra-Nicolucci, An Illustrated Field Guide to Social Media (2021)

Ellen Halliday author image
Ellen Halliday is deputy editor of Prospect

Imaan Irfan is assistant editor

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