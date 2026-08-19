How cabbies see England

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

What can a taxi ride tell us about the state of the UK? Driving home is an immersive documentary staged inside a real black cab where audiences hear from taxi drivers across the UK about migration, belonging, politics, and community.

In a conversation recorded inside a cab, Daphna Attias and Terry O’Donohue, the co-founders and artistic directors of Dante or Die, the theatre company behind the documentary, join Prospect’s Sarah Collins to discuss what the interviews can tell us about life in the UK.

They’ll also discuss why they chose the locations of Hull, Bradford, Peckham, Basildon, Essex, Brighton, and the Isle of Sheppey to record their interviews with cabbies, and how each taxi gives unique insights into the mood of the area. It feels almost like being in a confessional, they say.

To read Sarah’s feature for the latest issue of Prospect, in collaboration with Dante or Die, click here.