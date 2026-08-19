Prospect Podcast

How cabbies see England

Sarah Collins takes a revealing taxi ride with the artistic directors of Dante or Die

By Sarah Collins
August 19, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

What can a taxi ride tell us about the state of the UK? Driving home is an immersive documentary staged inside a real black cab where audiences hear from taxi drivers across the UK about migration, belonging, politics, and community.

In a conversation recorded inside a cab, Daphna Attias and Terry O’Donohue, the co-founders and artistic directors of Dante or Die, the theatre company behind the documentary, join Prospect’s Sarah Collins to discuss what the interviews can tell us about life in the UK.

They’ll also discuss why they chose the locations of Hull, Bradford, Peckham, Basildon, Essex, Brighton, and the Isle of Sheppey to record their interviews with cabbies, and how each taxi gives unique insights into the mood of the area. It feels almost like being in a confessional, they say.

To read Sarah’s feature for the latest issue of Prospect, in collaboration with Dante or Die, click here.

related article image
Eternal youth and billionaire biohacking: The politics of longevity
related article image
How long will the ‘Burnham bounce’ last?
related article image
Stateless: How the UK government strips citizenship—and why it matters
related article image
Big money, big problems: Reform’s donation problem—with Peter Geoghegan
related article image
A history of power: Roopika Risam on the creation of data empires
Sarah Collins author image
Sarah Collins is Assistant Editor at Prospect
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Library subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines