Prospect Podcast

Eternal youth and billionaire biohacking: The politics of longevity

From Jeffrey Epstein to Elon Musk, extending life has preoccupied the super-rich. But at what cost?

By Katherine Stewart, Alona Ferber, Ellen Halliday
August 12, 2026
Illustration by Prospect. Images: Katherine Stewart / Shutterstock
Illustration by Prospect. Images: Katherine Stewart / Shutterstock

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Billionaires, millionaires and biohackers are plying themselves with supplements and consulting AI to extend their lives indefinitely. But would you want to live forever? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist and author Katherine Stewart, who investigates the politics of the longevity movement.

Katherine shares her experiences undercover at exclusive longevity conferences, trying supplements and testing her hormone levels. She discusses key figures like Bryan Johnson, the “most measured person in history”, famous for trying to inject himself with his young son’s blood, and Palantir’s Peter Thiel.

She also explains the appeal of “transhumanism”, and argues that the original meaning of “self-care” has been usurped. As the movement marshals deep science and high anxiety, with potions and powders promising detoxes, how much can be trusted?

To read Katherine’s piece ‘The time I tried to live forever’, click here. 

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Katherine Stewart is the author of Money, Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy (Bloomsbury)

Ellen Halliday author image
Ellen Halliday is deputy editor of Prospect
Alona Ferber author image

Alona Ferber is senior editor

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