Prospect Podcast

How long will the ‘Burnham bounce’ last?

As the PM marks his first two weeks in office, will the honeymoon hold?

By Imaan Irfan, Ellen Halliday, Tom Clark
August 05, 2026
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

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As Andy Burnham marks his first two weeks in Downing Street, the polls are registering a bump in support for Labour. This week, Ellen and Imaan are joined by Prospect’s contributing editor Tom Clark to assess the prime minister’s first steps in office.

Tom discusses surprising policy pledges, “sugar-rush politics” and how Burnham’s thinking has changed, from devolution to drastic social care reforms. What challenges will he face in making his promises a reality?

After the Ceuta border crossing, does political rhetoric around immigration signal change or continuity? Is Burnham willing to make enemies over the drilling of oil and gas in the North Sea? And what are the chances of an early election?

Plus, Tom compares Burnham with Keir Starmer and reflects on whether his leadership signals a departure from factionalism. Has Burnham finally unified the Labour party—and, if so, can it last?

To read more of Tom’s analysis, click here.

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Tom Clark is a Prospect contributing editor
Ellen Halliday author image
Ellen Halliday is deputy editor of Prospect

Imaan Irfan is assistant editor

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