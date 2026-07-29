Stateless: How the UK government strips citizenship—and why it matters

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Citizenship has been described as “the right to have rights”. But, in recent years, the UK government has increasingly stripped people of their citizenship— effectively leaving many stateless.

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist and author Samira Shackle, who tracks the rapid expansion of citizenship deprivation laws in Britain.

She explains how citizenship can be revoked at the will of the home secretary, without judicial oversight or any criminal conviction required. They discuss the case of Shamima Begum, and how the “war on terror” altered the state and the public’s conceptions of what citizenship is.

Samira argues that a two-tier system has been created—in practice, making citizenship contingent for many people of mixed ethnicity. With far-right political rhetoric supporting “remigration” and even broader use of deprivation powers, what will be effect on individuals and society if this policy remains unchecked?

Is citizenship an inalienable right? And with some polls showing public support for the policy, is it ever moral to strip citizenship, or should individuals face punishment through the criminal justice system?

To read Samira’s piece, click here.