Prospect Podcast

World Cup 2026: Does Maga hate football?

Sports writer David Goldblatt on the winners and losers of Trump’s World Cup

By Prospect Team
June 17, 2026
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

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What does the World Cup mean to you?

This year’s tournament has been highly political so far: as it began, one of the host nations was at war with one of the competitors and referees and staff have been banned from the United States.

This week, Philip and Ellen are joined by sports writer and sociologist David Goldblatt, the author of Injury Time: Football in a State of Emergency to discuss the stakes. With eye-watering ticket prices, is this a World Cup of the super-rich? And how much can Trump really make his mark on the tournament?

Plus, David makes his predictions—from the most underrated team to the biggest scandal.

To read David’s piece ‘How the world cup took over the planet’, click here.

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Prospect Editorial Team

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