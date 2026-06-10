Prospect Podcast

Ravi Gurumurthy has a plan for Britain

A few simple changes could transform the country’s fortunes and bring back economic growth

By Prospect Team
June 10, 2026
Image: Courtesy of Nesta
Image: Courtesy of Nesta

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

The country feels stuck. But can Britain prosper again? On the Prospect podcast this week, Prospect editor Philip Collins is joined by Ravi Gurumurthy to discuss this question.

Ravi is CEO of Nesta, which is a research foundation and “innovation agency”. He is a lead non-executive of the Department for Energy and Net Zero and sits on the board of NHS England. Writing in a personal capacity, he also penned the cover story in this month’s magazine (which you can read in full here.)

Phil and Ravi discuss what changes the current government could make to re-energise the country, and debate everything from housing to data. Can the UK get the energy for a transformation?

To read more on this topic, click here.

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Prospect Editorial Team

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