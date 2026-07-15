Big money, big problems: Reform’s donation problem—with Peter Geoghegan

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As Nigel Farage continues to face scrutiny over his finances and undeclared donations, is big money hurting our democracy?



This week, Alona and Imaan are joined by Peter Geoghegan, investigative journalist and founder of Democracy for Sale. Peter unpacks the scandal and introduces a cast of Reform backers, from “Posh George” to Thailand-based billionaire Christopher Harborne.



He also discusses the police investigation into a political donation to Robert Jenrick, and criticises the Labour government for its approach to electoral reform. And, he shares his findings into the “black hole” in Reform’s accounts.



Is Farage an outlier, or does his case expose deeper flaws in Britain’s political funding rules? If he wins the byelection, will the scrutiny disappear? And with proposals for donation limits on the table, what else needs to change?

To read Peter Geoghegan’s writing for Prospect, click here. His newsletter Democracy for Sale is published on Substack.

From the archive: to read Prospect’s profile of Count Binface, who is running against Nigel Farage in Clacton-On-Sea, click here.