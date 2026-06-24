Prospect Podcast

Jens Beckert: Democracy won’t beat climate change

From profit maximisation to short term limits, is capitalist modernity equipped to tackle climate change?

By Prospect Team
June 24, 2026
Image: David Ausserhofer
Image: David Ausserhofer

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As a heatwave sweeps across Europe, Ellen and Imaan are joined by sociologist Jens Beckert, the author of How We Sold Our Future: The Failure to Fight Climate Change

He argues that the cultural, political and economic structures of capitalist modernity are themselves barriers to fighting the climate crisis. From profit maximisation to short term limits for politicians, is capitalist democracy ill-equipped to tackle climate change?

He also discusses the philosophical roots of the problem, stemming from the Enlightenment, and suggests the idea of progress may actually be hindering us.

Jens explores geopolitical inequality, the role of corporate power in blocking climate action, and whether renewables are really the answer. He offers a sobering analysis of the situation but also offers solutions, explaining why pragmatism is our best bet, and what we can do next.

How We Sold Our Future: The Failure to Fight Climate Change is published by Polity.

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