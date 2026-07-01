A barrel of rotting apples: Political corruption in modern Britain

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Lying, lobbying, and luxury donor gifts—has UK politics gone crooked?

This week, Ellen and Imaan are joined by Robert Barrington, professor of anti-corruption practice at Sussex University’s Centre for the Study of Corruption. He argues that corruption is more widespread than assumed in Britain, from politicians to prisons, the monarchy to the Met.

Robert discusses the Boris Johnson era misconduct, the “good chap theory”, and his four-part test for corruption. He also analyses corporate scandals from Grenfell to Thames Water sewage.

Do conspiracy theorists have a point? What’s at stake if things continue as they are? And, with a new prime minister on the cards, what can be done to tackle the problem?

‘Corrupted Kingdom: Britain's Disappearing Integrity–And How We Can Get It Back’ will be published by Profile Books on 16th July.

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