Andy Burnham’s theory of power

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Who really runs the United Kingdom? Power is badly misallocated, argues journalist and author Phil Tinline, and Andy Burnham understands that better than most of his recent predecessors. But there is still a major gap in the prime minister’s analysis.



This week, he joins Ellen and Alona in a wide-ranging conversation that covers the shift away from centralised state power in the 1980s and the weakening of local government, through to how the Hillsborough disaster and Burnham’s early political career shaped the prime minister he wants to be. Phil reflects on the disappointments of the Starmer era, and also analyses the perspectives of leftwing politicians, from Zohran Mamdani to Zack Polanski.



Plus, how is Burnham’s thinking different to past prime ministers? Is he willing to take on unaccountable corporations, or not? And what’s at stake if he fails to deliver on the promise he has made to the public about redistributing power?



To read Phil’s cover essay for the latest issue of Prospect, click here.