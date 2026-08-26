Prospect Podcast

Daron Acemoglu: How to save liberal democracy

The Nobel prize-winning economist on why political renewal requires a new philosophy

By Daron Acemoglu, Alona Ferber, Ellen Halliday
August 26, 2026
Image: Associated Press
Image: Associated Press

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According to Nobel prize-winning economist Daron Acemoglu, liberal democracy made three promises: that prosperity would be shared equitably, that capable government would deliver public services and that citizens would have voice to express their opinions and participate in governance. But in recent decades, these promises have been broken across the world.

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Acemoglu, who explains how the shift to a postindustrial, tech-driven economy—compounded by neoliberal policies, rising inequality and the internet—has eroded trust in democratic institutions.

He criticises identity politics, on the right and the left, and discusses the economic effect of developments in artificial intelligence. How great of a risk is AI to social cohesion? And is new technology actively undermining cross-cultural “social learning”?

Plus, he makes the case for “working-class liberalism” as a philosophy that can overcome this crisis.

His book What Happened to Liberal Democracy? Remaking a Politics of Shared Prosperity is published by Profile Books

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Daron Acemoglu is an economist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics.

Ellen Halliday author image
Ellen Halliday is deputy editor of Prospect
Alona Ferber author image

Alona Ferber is senior editor

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