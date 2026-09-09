Prospect Podcast

Elon Musk, space solar and eternal power

Isabel Hilton on sci-fi climate solutions and the future of renewables

By Ellen Halliday, Isabel Hilton
September 09, 2026
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Have scientists found the secret to eternal power? 

Engineers, inventors and sci-fi writers have long dreamed of harvesting the constant power of the sun. Now, plans to build solar panels in space are tantalisingly close to fruition. This week, Ellen is joined by Prospect contributing editor Isabel Hilton to explains why it could just work.

From rocket launches to robots assembling solar farms in space, Isabel explains the vision and its main obstacles. She also discusses the role of private companies and tech billionaires like Elon Musk, as well as China’s active solar-based programme.

Plus, Isabel explores how the UK can be part of the future, and how space-based solar compares to plans for nuclear fusion as an energy solution. After flash floods in Nepal, they also discuss the need for emergency power responses across the world.

To read Isabel’s article, click here.

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Isabel Hilton author image

Isabel Hilton is a contributing editor

Ellen Halliday author image
Ellen Halliday is deputy editor of Prospect
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