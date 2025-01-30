Prospect Lives Podcast

Prospect Lives: My priest friends send me memes

By Prospect Team
January 30, 2025
article header image

Welcome back to Prospect Lives. In this episode, journalist and author Kiran Sidhu shares her journey of finding a sense of community in her rural Welsh village, while Anglican priest Alice Goodman explains how her clerical friends help her weather political turbulence.

Actor and writer Sheila Hancock explores the powerful legacies left by those who change the world, both for better and for worse, while former England cricket captain Mike Brearley offers a hopeful vision for cricket as the world’s sport for refugees.

