Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
World
Listen to the latest independent news, analysis and commentary in the Prospect Podcast. Subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite platform.
February 08, 2024
Prospect Lives: Looking forward and reflecting back
Prospect Lives Podcast
December 21, 2023
Prospect Lives: Beyond the comfort zone
November 16, 2023
Prospect Lives: A cosy autumn
October 19, 2023
The struggle to stay young and beautiful
September 21, 2023
Lost and found
August 03, 2023
Prospect Lives: Breaks, bishops and British hospitality
June 22, 2023
Prospect Lives: Rituals, roleplay and breaking free
May 25, 2023
Prospect Lives: Simple pleasures and clerical misadventures
April 10, 2023
Prospect Lives: From cocktail parties to Clarkson’s farm
March 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: A letter from the Home Office
February 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: Meditations on memory
December 16, 2022
Prospect Lives: Cafés, community and brushes with royalty ￼
