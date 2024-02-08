Prospect Lives Podcast
Listen to the latest independent news, analysis and commentary in the Prospect Podcast. Subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite platform.
February 08, 2024
Prospect Lives: Looking forward and reflecting back
December 21, 2023
Prospect Lives: Beyond the comfort zone
November 16, 2023
Prospect Lives: A cosy autumn
October 19, 2023
The struggle to stay young and beautiful
September 21, 2023
Lost and found
August 03, 2023
Prospect Lives: Breaks, bishops and British hospitality
June 22, 2023
Prospect Lives: Rituals, roleplay and breaking free
May 25, 2023
Prospect Lives: Simple pleasures and clerical misadventures
April 10, 2023
Prospect Lives: From cocktail parties to Clarkson’s farm
March 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: A letter from the Home Office
February 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: Meditations on memory
December 16, 2022
Prospect Lives: Cafés, community and brushes with royalty ￼
