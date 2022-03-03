Netherlands

Society
March 03, 2022
Can the British Royal family ever downsize for the 21st century? The Dutch monarchy show how it’s done
They don’t all live in palaces; most do normal jobs and send their kids to state schools. Could it happen here?
Joris Luyendijk
World
March 22, 2018
The Dutch election results exemplify the problem with the country's so-called "liberalism"
Theodore Stone
Opinions
March 14, 2017
Dutch politics: Tolerance at the end of its tether
Joris Luyendijk From the magazine
Opinions
January 19, 2017
England, you lot need a good occupation
Joris Luyendijk From the magazine
Essays
March 27, 2014
Exporting emissions
Paul Bledsoe From the magazine
European Union
June 26, 2013
Europe: Britain's migration delusion
Hugo Brady
Netherlands topic image
Opinions
March 22, 2007
Reasonable extremist
Bella Thomas From the magazine
Opinions
January 16, 2005
After Van Gogh
Wouter Bos From the magazine
Opinions
June 19, 2002
Outrageous Fortuyn
Simon Kuper From the magazine
