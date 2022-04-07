Tate Modern

People
April 07, 2022
Cornelia Parker: ‘Work is just a flimsy excuse to meet people’
The artist on preparing for her upcoming Tate exhibition and depicting the 2017 election
David McAllister
Culture
February 20, 2014
The works of Martin Creed: Genius or joke?
Hephzibah Anderson From the magazine
Culture
September 18, 2013
Reality, distorted
From the magazine
Culture
April 30, 2013
Ellen Gallagher: AxME
Emma Crichton-Miller
Opinions
February 22, 2012
Dirty old river
Ben Rogers From the magazine
Culture
October 20, 2011
Gerhard Richter: the purpose of painting
Tom Streithorst
Tate Modern topic image
Culture
September 21, 2011
Photography in motion
Sebastian Smee From the magazine
Tate Modern topic image
China
March 23, 2011
Word crimes
Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore
Tate Modern topic image
Culture
October 31, 2010
Prospect recommends: Art
Emma Crichton-Miller
