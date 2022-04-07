Tate Modern

Log in
April 07, 2022
Cornelia Parker: ‘Work is just a flimsy excuse to meet people’
The artist on preparing for her upcoming Tate exhibition and depicting the 2017 election
David McAllister
February 20, 2014
The works of Martin Creed: Genius or joke?
Hephzibah Anderson
September 18, 2013
Reality, distorted
April 30, 2013
Ellen Gallagher: AxME
Emma Crichton-Miller
February 22, 2012
Dirty old river
Ben Rogers
October 20, 2011
Gerhard Richter: the purpose of painting
Tom Streithorst
Gerhard Richter: the purpose of painting
Tom Streithorst
September 21, 2011
Photography in motion
Sebastian Smee
March 23, 2011
Word crimes
Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore
October 31, 2010
Prospect recommends: Art
Emma Crichton-Miller
Prospect recommends: Art
Emma Crichton-Miller
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
