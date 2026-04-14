World

Video: The fall of Viktor Orbán, inspiration to Maga

Michael Ignatieff joins this bonus episode of the Prospect Podcast to discuss the Hungarian election

By Benjamin Clark, Michael Ignatieff
April 14, 2026
Image: Michael Ignatieff. Source: Alamy
Image: Michael Ignatieff. Source: Alamy

Authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán suffered a crushing defeat in the Hungarian elections, losing to pro-European reformist Péter Magyar.

How did Orbán become a figurehead for the global populist right, and an inspiration to Maga figures such as JD Vance? How did the opposition manage to unseat Orbán’s government? And what are the implications for Hungary, Europe, Ukraine, Russia and democracies around the world?

Prospect’s Benjamin Clark speaks to Michael Ignatieff, academic and former Canadian politician. Ignatieff led the Central European University, which was in Budapest—until the Orbán government declared war on the institution...

Ignatieff calls in from Hungary to discuss the feeling on the ground, and the implications further afield—including for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

To read Ignatieff’s essay on Hungary for our latest issue, click here.

This video was recorded on 13th April 2026

Benjamin Clark is head of digital audience at Prospect. Originally from Australia, he has previously worked for The Conversation and is a long-time columnist for Crikey.

Michael Ignatieff author image

Michael Ignatieff is a Canadian historian, university professor, writer and former politician

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