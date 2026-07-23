Media Confidential

Burnham’s new cabinet: What did the media miss?

As the nation gets a new prime minister, Alan and Lionel discuss what Fleet Street got wrong

July 23, 2026
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As Andy Burnham becomes prime minister, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss the new cabinet on Media Confidential. When it comes to new appointments, how did the media get it so wrong?

While Lisa Nandy keeps her role as culture secretary, the pair discuss the BBC charter renewal and the broadcaster’s advert during the football World Cup which asked “what has the BBC ever done for me?”

They discuss the influence of former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre and his proteges, after a longform Guardian article explored his influence on Britain’s rightwing press and the advent of culture war journalism.

Plus, they reflect on the death of BBC stalwart Edward Stourton and consider the Telegraph as it takes small steps towards change under new ownership.

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