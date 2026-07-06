Media Confidential

Lachlan Cartwright: ‘American media became a propaganda arm to get Trump elected’

The Breaker founder discusses the media’s support of Trump—and his role as a whistleblower

July 06, 2026
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In today’s episode Lachlan Cartwright, the founder of Breaker Media, joins Alan and Lionel to discuss why he went solo and launched the outlet after two decades in journalism.

They ask how he treads the line between privacy and public interest when searching for scoops. The Breaker founder also discusses his tumultuous time at the National Enquirer, the US tabloid’s backing of Trump, and his role as a whistleblower in the "catch and kill” scandal which made the front page of the New York Times.

He shares that good lawyers and keeping just on the right side of the law are key when you’re in the business of muckraking. Plus, he discusses his experience with legal letters, non-disclosure agreements and how to avoid bowing to pressure from powerful figures.

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