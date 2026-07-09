It’s the media’s fault! Nigel Farage plays the victim card

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In today’s Media Confidential, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss Nigel Farage’s resignation in Clacton, triggering a by-election in which he will stand. They discuss Farage’s attacks on the press, including on a Sky News reporter. Did reporting around undeclared donations really cross the line?

They also analyse the judgment in Prince Harry’s case against the Daily Mail, which alleged unlawful information gathering by Associated Newspapers. As the Mail wins a massive legal victory, they discuss the role of editors in these kinds of court cases and disagree over the role of tabloid newspapers.

Alan and Lionel also talk about Comcast and Sky’s $1.6bn takeover of ITV: what does the merger mean for staff, and for the network’s stories? Will it be a good thing for public broadcasting—or not?

And they answer a listener’s question on climate coverage, in the midst of another heatwave.

To read more on the Prince Harry case, click here.