Media Confidential

Corruption, convictions and vengeance: Maggie Haberman on the inside story of the second Trump presidency

The NYT journalist on her and Jonathan Swan’s explosive new book

July 27, 2026
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Alan and Lionel are joined by journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss her and Jonathan Swan’s explosive new book covering the first year of Trump’s second presidency.

Having conducted hundreds of interviews, Maggie shares the astonishing amount of access that the two journalists had in the inner circles of the Trump administration.

The three unpick Trump’s close relationships with Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, and how the White House press pool has been reshaped. They also discuss the intimidation tactics creating a chilling effect on journalists and subpoenas against New York Times staff reporting on the president.

Plus, Maggie shares observations from her strange Oval Office meeting with Trump and discusses the president’s unpleasant nickname for her. Will they burn any bridges by publishing the book?

‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump’ is published by Simon & Schuster

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