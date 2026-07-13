Media Confidential

Iain Dale: I’m a Conservative but I don’t do propaganda (unlike GB News)

The broadcaster reflects on his career and today’s media landscape

July 13, 2026
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In this week’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by presenter and commentator Iain Dale.

As he releases a new memoir, the three discuss Iain’s life in broadcasting and his brief stint of political ambition, as well as his ideological leanings. 

Iain discusses how he tries to keep his LBC show unbiased and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating lively debate with a broad spectrum of views.

He also reflects on Brexit, GB News and the BBC and his thoughts on the future of political broadcasting.

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