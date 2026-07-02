Media Confidential

Will the BBC cave in to Trump?

Some say the broadcaster should settle with the president. Do our hosts agree?

July 02, 2026
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In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss Donald Trump’s court case against the BBC. As the broadcaster requests the president’s phone records from January 6th, some commentators think it should settle with the president. Do our hosts agree?

The Telegraph’s takeover by major media company Axel Springer is finally complete, and the paper’s new owner Matthias Döpfner has appointed a German CEO and CFO. Alan and Lionel discuss whether Döpfner’s strong views will make it into print—and ask if he, as a keen musician, might join Alan on the piano.

Plus, the Guardian announces new jobs on the horizon and Lionel shows off a recently acquired medal...

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