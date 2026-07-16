Ann Widdecombe’s murder: Have the police said too much?

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Alan and Lionel discuss the suspected murder of MP Ann Widdecombe. They discuss contempt of court laws and how they differ from those in the United States, as well as the impact of public scrutiny on police communication. Is it wise to have a running commentary on all investigations?



They also unpick the Trump administration’s latest attack on the journalism, as the Department of Justice serves subpoenas to New York Times journalists in order to find out who in the administration leaked a story about Donald Trump’s acceptance of a Qatari plane.



In other news, the editors also talk about devastating cuts at GB News and what they mean for the outlet’s future. And they examine the big bucks in the world of broadcasting, as the BBC reveals its highest earners.



Plus, they analyse former Today programme presenter John Humphrys’s critical comments about his successors in the role.