Vicious media: How the Murdoch press attacks its targets

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In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan Rusbridger talks to Andrew Dodd and Matthew Ricketson, authors of Getting Murdoched: How Murdoch’s Media Wields Power and Punishment.

The three discuss the structure of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, as well as infamous cases of “Murdoching”—described by the authors as “using media power to bully, manipulate and spread false narratives”.

They also talk about the use of the free speech defence to justify harmful practices, the prioritising of entertainment and impact over truth, and the need for press regulation.

Plus, Andrew and Matthew discuss Rupert Murdoch’s life, the impact of his father and the passing of the mantle to his son Lachlan. What does it mean for the company?