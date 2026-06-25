Media Confidential

Starmer’s downfall: Is the media to blame?

How does a modern politician feed the media—and avoid being eaten?

June 25, 2026
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In this week’s episode, Alan and Lionel chew over Keir Starmer's resignation. How does a modern politician feed the media—and avoid being eaten? If Andy Burnham becomes prime minister, will he be better at communicating with the media?

They also discuss the government’s green paper on public service media and the role of BBC, ITV, YouTube, and Facebook.

As presenters Jon Snow and Jeremy Clarkson reveal serious medical diagnoses and raise awareness for their causes, the hosts talk about illness in the public eye.

And as Lionel receives an award in Luxembourg this week, they ask if fame and honours will change him...

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