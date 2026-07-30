Media Confidential

So you didn’t get a Burnham interview? Break out the tiny violins

Alan and Lionel discuss the prime minister’s shrewd new media strategy

July 30, 2026
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In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk about media publisher Reach’s change in direction. After years of striving for…well…reach, the publisher now says they’ll focus on long form reported stories.

After a federal judge savaged the US Department of Justice for issuing subpoenas against New York Times journalists, Alan and Lionel also discuss what they call a “fantastically stupid move by Trump”. They’ll also talk about the president’s swipes at the media at during White House Correspondent’s dinner. Does the iconic event have a future?

As Andy Burnham and John Healey were asked in a TikTok video: crisps, pork scratchings or scampi fries? The hosts discuss whether the government’s shrewd new media strategy is working.

Plus, they ask why Whitehall correspondents are complaining they haven’t had the chance to interview the new prime minister—is it clever strategy from Burnham, or a deliberate cutting off of press access?

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