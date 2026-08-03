Media Confidential

Mehdi Hasan: Why US media shies away from talking about genocide

The political commentator on what the media misses on both sides of the pond

August 03, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week's Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, founder and CEO of Zeteo.

The three discuss Mehdi’s trajectory from political editor in the UK to hosting a show across the pond—to launching his own independent media organisation in Zeteo. Mehdi opens up about why his MSNBC show was cancelled and how he felt compelled to leave the news channel.

They also discuss the rise of Zeteo and its recent UK launch. With many frustrated with mainstream political and cultural coverage, what is missing from the British media landscape?

Plus, Mehdi argues that, when faced with accusations of biased coverage, the BBC tends to overcorrect. If he were the corporation's director-general, what would he do differently?

related article image
So you didn’t get a Burnham interview? Break out the tiny violins
related article image
Corruption, convictions and vengeance: Maggie Haberman on the inside story of the second Trump presidency
related article image
Burnham’s new cabinet: What did the media miss?
related article image
Political censorship: How governments are using national security laws to silence journalists
related article image
Ann Widdecombe’s murder: Have the police said too much?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Library subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines