Mehdi Hasan: Why US media shies away from talking about genocide

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In this week's Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, founder and CEO of Zeteo.

The three discuss Mehdi’s trajectory from political editor in the UK to hosting a show across the pond—to launching his own independent media organisation in Zeteo. Mehdi opens up about why his MSNBC show was cancelled and how he felt compelled to leave the news channel.

They also discuss the rise of Zeteo and its recent UK launch. With many frustrated with mainstream political and cultural coverage, what is missing from the British media landscape?

Plus, Mehdi argues that, when faced with accusations of biased coverage, the BBC tends to overcorrect. If he were the corporation's director-general, what would he do differently?