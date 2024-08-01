How Wes Streeting can solve the emergency care crisis—with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine

In this special partnered podcast, RCEM President Dr Adrian Boyle and Mary Watkins, a crossbench peer, discuss one of the most problematic areas in the NHS: urgent care. Labour has promised an NHS "fit for the future" and “to get a grip on the record waiting list” of 7.6 million people that is blighting the health service. But aside from long waits for GP appointments, referrals and treatment of non-urgent health conditions, A&E waiting times are at record highs. Long waits and overcrowding have caused the deaths of people seeking urgent care. How can the new Health Secretary Wes Streeting make a dent in this crisis?