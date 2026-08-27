Hasta la vista, baby!

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In Prospect’s last episode of Media Confidential, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber look back on three years of the podcast.

They discuss revelations throughout the show about power, press freedom, and the changing media landscape: from powerful interviews on Trump’s attacks on press freedoms and the Murdoch empire, to the journalists killed in Gaza and future of the BBC.

From veteran journalists to war photographers, they talk about some of their favourite—and most controversial—guests, including Michael Wolff, Kara Swisher, Patrick Radden Keefe, Mehdi Hasan and Don McCullin.

Plus, Alan and Lionel answer your questions. And, in a restaurant in London, they finally settle a long-standing bet...