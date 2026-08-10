Patrick Radden Keefe: ‘I’m not your therapist. I’m not your PR person. I’m a journalist’

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This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Patrick Radden Keefe, journalist and bestselling author.

Patrick discusses the real-life story behind his book London Falling, which explored the mysterious death of a teenage boy in London. He explains the process behind investigative non-fiction, navigating ethical and legal obstacles, and how he gained the trust of his sources—including two grieving parents.

Plus, is reporting in Britain is harder than in the United States? And how young journalists can take on tough stories without the backing of big institutions?

To read our profile of Patrick Radden Keefe, click here.