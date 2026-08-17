Media Confidential

Jonathan Shainin: Legacy media no longer explains the world

Equator, a new longform publication, wants to challenge assumptions about journalism and the world

August 17, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Jonathan Shainin, founding editor of Equator, a new longform publication with ambitions to challenge inherited assumptions about journalism—and the world it describes.

The three discuss Jonathan’s journey through more “mainstream” media and why, after years in the industry, he feels independent media is the future. They look at the very different traditions of American and British longform journalism, and what each might learn from the other.

They talk about Equator’s unusual approach to how a publication can be organised, bringing together some of the most interesting writers and editors working today, from Pankaj Mishra to Mohsin Hamid and Nesrine Malik. Is this the beginning of a different kind of media institution?

Plus, Jonathan explains where the name Equator came from, Alan and Lionel delve into some of the ideas behind the latest issue, and ask what it might mean to look at familiar stories from somewhere else entirely. In a publication so concerned with making sense of the world, is there still room for a little lightness?

related article image
Patrick Radden Keefe: ‘I’m not your therapist. I’m not your PR person. I’m a journalist’
related article image
Rod Liddle: The provocateur who loved to scandalise. But what did he really believe?
related article image
Mehdi Hasan: Why US media shies away from talking about genocide
related article image
So you didn’t get a Burnham interview? Break out the tiny violins
related article image
Corruption, convictions and vengeance: Maggie Haberman on the inside story of the second Trump presidency
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Library subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines